A number of flash flooding incidents are being reported across Allegheny County as heavy storms move through the area.
O'Hara: 100 block of Valley Drive has completely washed out and a sinkhole has formed underneath.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 3, 2018
Among the most serious issues are flooding and debris blocking Route 28 near the Highland Park Bridge, which has shut down that road in that area in both directions.
UPDATE: Debris on roadway on PA 28 southbound between Exit 6 - PA 8 South/Highland Park Br and Exit 5 - PA 8 North. All lanes closed.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) July 3, 2018
Other main arteries seeing heavy flooding include Ohio River Boulevard in Glen Osborne and Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh.
UPDATE: Flooding on PA 28 northbound at Exit 7 - Delafield Ave. All lanes closed.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) July 3, 2018
Fallen trees are blocking roads in East Deer, Plum, Elizabeth Township, Lincoln, Sewickley and Shaler, according to the county.
Sewickley: Transformer fire - Chestnut Street at Kramer Street.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 2, 2018
Transformer blowouts have been reported in Avalon and Sewickley.
Aspinwall: Manhole covers on Center Avenue at 10th Street are coming up because of water.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 3, 2018
