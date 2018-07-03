  • Storms wash out roads, topple trees across Allegheny County

    A number of flash flooding incidents are being reported across Allegheny County as heavy storms move through the area.

    Among the most serious issues are flooding and debris blocking Route 28 near the Highland Park Bridge, which has shut down that road in that area in both directions.

    Other main arteries seeing heavy flooding include Ohio River Boulevard in Glen Osborne and Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh.

    Fallen trees are blocking roads in East Deer, Plum, Elizabeth Township, Lincoln, Sewickley and Shaler, according to the county.

    Transformer blowouts have been reported in Avalon and Sewickley.

