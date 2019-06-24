PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 7:00 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Beaver County and Butler County until 7:45 p.m. Threats include 60 mph winds and penny sized hail is possible.
Related Headlines
UPDATE 6:26 P.M.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of the area until 7:15 p.m. This includes Pittsburgh, parts of Beaver County and parts of Washington County.
UPDATE 3:36 P.M.: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the region until 10 p.m. Monday.
Threats include possible tornadoes, heavy rain, hail, and high winds.
Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop Monday afternoon.
The greatest threat of severe weather and more widespread wet weather will be in the evening hours through 11 p.m.
The strongest storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Ponding on roads is a threat in heavy downpours as storms move through, but flash flooding should not be widespread.
The storms will clear out late Monday night and we'll see a partly sunny sky on Tuesday, with high temperatures near 80 degrees.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}