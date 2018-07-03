0 Storms wash out roads, topple trees; state of emergency in O'Hara Township

4:10 A.M. UPDATE: A state of emergency has been declared in O'Hara Township, according to township manager Julie Jakubec.

We're updating you on road closures and following up on damage after last night's storms -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

4:00 A.M. TUESDAY UPDATE: More than 1,700 Duquesne Light customers are without power Tuesday morning, down from more than 6,000 late Monday night.

10:57 P.M. UPDATE: Duquese Light's website indicates more than 6,000 customers are without power in southwestern Pa.

10:28 P.M. UPDATE: PennDOT reports flooding and debris has been cleared from the southbound lanes of Route 28.

9:57 P.M. UPDATE: PennDOT reports flooding in the northbound lanes of Route 28 has been cleared.

JUST IN: State police told me Rte. 28 Northbound has reopened. There was a large rockslide there. @WPXI — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) July 3, 2018

A number of flash flooding incidents are being reported across Allegheny County as heavy storms move through the area.

Glade Run overflows onto the Fox Chapel County Club by Fox Chapel Road. I’m told by firefighters people were being rescued at gazebo’s on the course #WpxiStorm pic.twitter.com/vOItUrqjPQ — Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) July 3, 2018

Among the most serious issues are flooding and debris blocking Route 28 near the Highland Park Bridge, which has shut down that road in that area in both directions.

UPDATE: Debris on roadway on PA 28 southbound between Exit 6 - PA 8 South/Highland Park Br and Exit 5 - PA 8 North. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) July 3, 2018

Other main arteries seeing heavy flooding include Ohio River Boulevard in Glen Osborne and Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh.

Messy here along Delafield Ave & 4th St. The road buckled. Cars moving slowly ⁦@WPXI⁩ pic.twitter.com/K76s1uiLBN — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) July 3, 2018

Fallen trees are blocking roads in East Deer, Plum, Elizabeth Township, Lincoln, Sewickley and Shaler, according to the county.

Sewickley: Transformer fire - Chestnut Street at Kramer Street. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 2, 2018

Transformer blowouts have been reported in Avalon and Sewickley.

Aspinwall: Manhole covers on Center Avenue at 10th Street are coming up because of water. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 3, 2018

