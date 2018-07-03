  • Storms wash out roads, topple trees; state of emergency in O'Hara Township

    Updated:

    4:10 A.M. UPDATE: A state of emergency has been declared in O'Hara Township, according to township manager Julie Jakubec.

    We're updating you on road closures and following up on damage after last night's storms -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

    4:00 A.M. TUESDAY UPDATE: More than 1,700 Duquesne Light customers are without power Tuesday morning, down from more than 6,000 late Monday night.

    10:57 P.M. UPDATE: Duquese Light's website indicates more than 6,000 customers are without power in southwestern Pa.

    10:28 P.M. UPDATE: PennDOT reports flooding and debris has been cleared from the southbound lanes of Route 28.

    9:57 P.M. UPDATE: PennDOT reports flooding in the northbound lanes of Route 28 has been cleared.

    A number of flash flooding incidents are being reported across Allegheny County as heavy storms move through the area.

    Among the most serious issues are flooding and debris blocking Route 28 near the Highland Park Bridge, which has shut down that road in that area in both directions.

    Other main arteries seeing heavy flooding include Ohio River Boulevard in Glen Osborne and Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh.

    Fallen trees are blocking roads in East Deer, Plum, Elizabeth Township, Lincoln, Sewickley and Shaler, according to the county.

    Transformer blowouts have been reported in Avalon and Sewickley.

