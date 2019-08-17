  • Person shot overnight in Stowe Township

    STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least one person was hurt in a shooting in Stowe Township overnight.

    Police said it happened shortly after midnight on Broadway Avenue. 

    The victim was taken to an area hospital.

    Police have not yet released any other information. Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this story.

