Stowe Township neighbors concerned about pile of dumped electronics

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - People in Stowe Township are concerned about a pile of dumped electronics.
A woman posted on Facebook that a pile of televisions had been dumped right by a bus stop on McCoy Road.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
The owner of the lot were the televisions were dumped told Channel 11 they were dumped around the area, so to be a good Samaritan he gathered them up at the corner and called a company to pick them up.
Televisions and tires are not picked up as part of the trash collection in Stowe Township.
Channel 11 learned the televisions are set to be picked up.
The woman who posted online is upset that people have been just dumping the items, WPXI's Liz Kilmer is going through her interview for on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dad charged after 3-year-old daughter drowned in backyard pool
- 3 hospitals, 2 other businesses targeted with bomb threats Thursday night
- Police make arrest in double stabbing at bus stop in downtown Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Family, friends gather to celebrate Nick Cumer's life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}