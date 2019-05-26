  • Person hurt in shooting at Stowe Twp bar

    PITTSBURGH - Officials told Channel 11 one person was hurt in a shooting in Stowe Township overnight.

    The shooting happened at "Shooters Bar and Grill."

    The bar is located on Island Avenue, in a stretch that is somewhat secluded.

    Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital.

    There's no word yet on what led to the shooting.

