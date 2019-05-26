PITTSBURGH - Officials told Channel 11 one person was hurt in a shooting in Stowe Township overnight.
The shooting happened at "Shooters Bar and Grill."
The bar is located on Island Avenue, in a stretch that is somewhat secluded.
Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital.
There's no word yet on what led to the shooting.
