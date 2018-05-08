  • Stranger assaults female Army veteran when she takes her dog outside

    MONACA, Pa. - A woman is covered in bruises after she said a random man assaulted her while she took her dog out in Beaver County.

    The victim’s husband told Channel 11 his wife had to go to the emergency room after this happened in Monaca.

