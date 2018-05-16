Stranger grabs girl outside school, tries to assault her

PITTSBURGH - A young girl was allegedly grabbed outside a Pittsburgh school, forced to escape from her captor and run for help.
Police are now investigating the alleged kidnapping and attempted sex assault of an 11-year-old Mt. Oliver girl.
We're getting more information from the girl's mother, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
