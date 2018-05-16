  • Stranger grabs girl outside school, tries to assault her

    PITTSBURGH - A young girl was allegedly grabbed outside a Pittsburgh school, forced to escape from her captor and run for help.

    Police are now investigating the alleged kidnapping and attempted sex assault of an 11-year-old Mt. Oliver girl.

