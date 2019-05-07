PITTSBURGH - You'll need your sunglasses more than anything else the next couple of days.
A weak cold front dropping south through the area will increase clouds a bit during the day, but most areas will not see rain. A stray shower is possible anytime Tuesday or Wednesday, but more than 90 percent of the area will stay dry through the middle of the week.
Without rain, pollen levels kick up. Tree pollen levels will be high until rain moves back in.
A second, stronger front will bring an increased chance of showers and storms Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. Some of the storms will be able to produce damaging winds and heavy rain.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we iron out the details on timing and location of the heaviest rain in the coming days.
