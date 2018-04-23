Street closed after crash shears utility pole, downs wires

A street in Baldwin is closed after a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and brought down wires on Sunday.
An accident happened earlier today knocking down a pole with wires on Joseph st in Baldwin, PA. The road is currently closed at the intersection of Joseph St and Brinwood Ave. and Calvert Ave. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/n7v8zQnvLS— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) April 22, 2018
Joseph Street is shut down between Calvert and Brinwood avenues until repairs are made.
No injuries have been reported.
Utility crews are currently at the scene.
