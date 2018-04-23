  • Street closed after crash shears utility pole, downs wires

    Updated:

    A street in Baldwin is closed after a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and brought down wires on Sunday.

    Joseph Street is shut down between Calvert and Brinwood avenues until repairs are made. 

    No injuries have been reported.

    Utility crews are currently at the scene.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Street closed after crash shears utility pole, downs wires

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 Britons on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia killed in bus crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Van ends up on roof after crash, driver transported to hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Small plane crash kills 2 going to Notre Dame alumni meeting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tractor-trailer flips over, crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike