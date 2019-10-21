PITTSBURGH - A street in Pittsburgh's South Oakland neighborhood will shut down this week for about five months so crews can conduct landslide repairs, officials said.
The $630,000 project along Swinburne Street comes after several months of geotechnical analysis and engineering design, according to the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure. Work will "correct an ongoing slope instability issue and restore unrestricted two-way traffic."
We're learning about the plan officials came up with to fix the problem -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
During construction, Swinburne Street will be closed in both directions between Greenfield Avenue and Swinburne's intersection with Edgehill and Childs streets.
Allegheny County has a landslide portal available that includes an interactive map to see what kind of soil is in your area (CLICK HERE).
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo facing charges after 'domestic situation' with girlfriend
- Man dead, 2 women taken to hospital after shooting in Wilkinsburg, police say
- 2 people taken to hospital, roadway shuts down after car crash on Tri-Boro Expressway
- VIDEO: Stolen car suspect taken away in stretcher after hours-long standoff with SWAT team
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}