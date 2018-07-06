SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break sent water gushing from under a street, ripping it apart, in Shaler Township early Friday morning.
Officials said the break occurred in a 16-inch line on Parker Street. It was reported about 12:30 a.m.
Chunks of pavement were seen broken up and scattered on the street in the area where the break happened.
