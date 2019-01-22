Streets remain icy, snow-covered in days after winter storm

DUQUESNE, Pa. - “It’s an icy, terrible situation.” That’s what one Duquesne resident told Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca this evening.
Several residents reported to Channel 11 that their roads are still icy and snow-covered, and hadn’t been cleared since this past weekend’s winter storm.
Channel 11 went out to Duquesne, and spoke to people who are demanding answers from the city.
We are reaching out to the mayor and city council members about what the plan and timeline is for clearing the streets, for 11 at 11.
