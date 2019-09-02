Strong storms and heavy rains moved through our area overnight leaving a behind flooding and damage.
In the Hill District, a building on Wylie Avenue partially collapsed. Channel 11 also saw several wires down in the area. Officials believe the storms may have caused the damage.
In Oakland, crews worked to clear clogged sewer drains along Schenley Drive Extension. Water also flooded parts of Forbes Avenue.
In the North Hills, a massive tree fell down and blocked Thompson Run Road. The road was closed until crews had the chance to remove the tree.
