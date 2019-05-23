PITTSBURGH - Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat for strong to severe storms Thursday.
Showers and a few storms are expected to develop before lunch, with a greater threat for damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours and lightning as the day wears on.
The ingredients for an isolated tornado could also come together for parts of the area, as well.
We’ll be monitoring the potential for watches and warnings associated with Thursday’s storms. As a reminder, a watch means conditions are right for severe weather and a warning means severe weather is happening and it's important to take action immediately.
