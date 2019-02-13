PITTSBURGH - Strong winds have knocked down trees and caused power outages across the area Wednesday.
In Stowe Township, a large tree crashed into the middle of McKinney Avenue, blocking the road to traffic. Workers were called to remove the tree. Crews from Duquesne Light restored power just after 6 a.m.
“It got really, really bad, and then all of a sudden you heard a loud crash and all of our electric went out,” Rich Sangia, of Stowe Township, said.
A tree fell onto a home on Shade Avenue in Bellevue.
Another look at the tree on Shade Ave in Bellevue https://t.co/AiD009UBNY #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/1gLWOCO8XT— WPXI (@WPXI) February 13, 2019
Another tree fell in Pittsburgh’s Banksville neighborhood, this time landing on a car on Kirsopp Avenue. No one was in the car at the time.
The winds even ripped a sign off the Bruegger's Bagels on South Aiken Avenue in Shadyside.
Watch your step.... Winds so strong they ripped this sign off of the Bruegger’s in Shadyside. Do you have damage near you???? Tweet me! Flip on @WPXI from 4:30-7 a.m. pic.twitter.com/XMxEQ1oE8W— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) February 13, 2019
Early Wednesday morning, a power outage left a stretch of McKnight Road in Ross Township in the dark. Traffic lights at several intersections were affected.
