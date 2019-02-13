  • Strong winds knock out power, take down trees across area

    PITTSBURGH - Strong winds have knocked down trees and caused power outages across the area Wednesday.

    In Stowe Township, a large tree crashed into the middle of McKinney Avenue, blocking the road to traffic. Workers were called to remove the tree. Crews from Duquesne Light restored power just after 6 a.m.

    “It got really, really bad, and then all of a sudden you heard a loud crash and all of our electric went out,” Rich Sangia, of Stowe Township, said.

    A tree fell onto a home on Shade Avenue in Bellevue.

    Another tree fell in Pittsburgh’s Banksville neighborhood, this time landing on a car on Kirsopp Avenue. No one was in the car at the time.

    The winds even ripped a sign off the Bruegger's Bagels on South Aiken Avenue in Shadyside.

    Early Wednesday morning, a power outage left a stretch of McKnight Road in Ross Township in the dark. Traffic lights at several intersections were affected.

