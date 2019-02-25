Strong winds knock trees down onto homes in Shaler Township

SHALER, Pa. - Strong winds knocked two trees down onto homes in Shaler Township.
Two trees hit two homes on Elizabeth St. in Shaler Township. One tree damaged a roof, the other is leaning on the home pulling wires with it. I’ll have more at 6! @wpxi #WPXISTORM @AaronWPXI pic.twitter.com/26eUtDiFMm— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) February 24, 2019
One of the trees damaged a roof on one of the homes on Elizabeth Street.
The other tree is leaning on a home and pulling electrical wires down with it.
