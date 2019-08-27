PITTSBURGH - Structural issues are forcing a Pittsburgh fire station to temporarily close, fire officials said.
Fire Station 8, in East Liberty, is closing Thursday for necessary repairs.
All Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire personnel housed at Fire Station 8, along with three fire trucks, will be moved to different stations while work takes place.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire will also be adding a truck to one of the locations to make sure the transition goes smoothly.
People who are currently served by Fire Station 8 will have uninterrupted service and the neighborhoods helping house the units will not be overwhelmed.
Fire officials haven't said when the work will be complete.
