Stuck tractor-trailer causing heavy delays in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. - Drivers can expect heavy delays near the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge.
A section of Route 837 near the bridge in Duquesne is shut down because of a stuck tractor-trailer.
Police tell Channel 11 the tractor-trailer is stuck on the ramp from Dravosburg onto the bridge deck.
Route 837 is closed in both directions to and from Dravosburg.
Traffic coming south from Duquesne onto the bridge is still open. Traffic coming from McKeesport can only head north toward Kennywood.
