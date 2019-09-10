PITTSBURGH - A loaded gun clip was confiscated from a Pittsburgh Westinghouse student Tuesday morning as students arrived for class.
The school was placed on modified lockdown for K-9 officers to conduct a search of the building, Pittsburgh Public School officials said.
Happening NOW: Modified lockdown lifted at Westinghouse HS after gun clip found on student #WPXI pic.twitter.com/sJQebYZeWe— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) September 10, 2019
The lockdown has since been lifted.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
An alert was sent to parents through the district's notification system.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Person hit by vehicle on Route 48, road closed
- Man smells smoke, gets himself and two children out of Pittsburgh home
- Police: Football fan threatened New England Patriots for signing Antonio Brown
- VIDEO: Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}