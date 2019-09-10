  • Student brings loaded gun clip to Pittsburgh school, modified lockdown lifted

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A loaded gun clip was confiscated from a Pittsburgh Westinghouse student Tuesday morning as students arrived for class. 

    The school was placed on modified lockdown for K-9 officers to conduct a search of the building,  Pittsburgh Public School officials said. 

    The lockdown has since been lifted. 

    An alert was sent to parents through the district's notification system. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

