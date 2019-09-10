  • Student brings loaded magazine clip to Pittsburgh school, prompting modified lockdown

    PITTSBURGH - A loaded magazine clip was confiscated from a Pittsburgh Westinghouse student Tuesday morning as students arrived for class. 

    The school has been placed on modified lockdown as K9 officers conduct a search of the building, Pittsburgh Public School officials said. 

    An alert will be going out to parents through the district's notification system. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

