PITTSBURGH - A loaded magazine clip was confiscated from a Pittsburgh Westinghouse student Tuesday morning as students arrived for class.
The school has been placed on modified lockdown as K9 officers conduct a search of the building, Pittsburgh Public School officials said.
An alert will be going out to parents through the district's notification system.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
