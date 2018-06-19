  • Student charged with assaulting high school teacher

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Public Schools student is charged with assaulting a teacher.

    The woman, 19, faces charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

    Renee Wallace is working to talk with school officials to find out the status of the student and what injuries the teacher may have suffered.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Student charged with assaulting high school teacher