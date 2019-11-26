MONACA, Pa. - A student at the Beaver County Career & Technology Center was detained by police Tuesday morning after an incident with a gun was reported, the school said.
Police found an air gun in the student’s vehicle after the incident was reported by another student, the BCCTC posted on Facebook.
“The air gun looked exactly like a normal gun. The situation was handled swiftly and without incident,” the post said.
Police said the student who was detained was 16 years old and they are talking with the district attorney to determine whether any charges will be filed.
Nearby Central Valley High School was briefly put on lockdown while the incident was investigated, according to the Central Valley School District.
