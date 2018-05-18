  • Student facing charges, accused of attacking 3 teachers at Pittsburgh school

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A student at a Pittsburgh school is facing charges after being accused of attacking three teachers. 

    Police said Damont Adams, 18, attacked the teachers at Friendship Academy after being denied access to the building Thursday. 

    Adams’ mother told Channel 11 this this a school that deals with troubled children, and that is why Adams was enrolled. 

    Adams’ mother said she is upset about how the situation was handled, and also that her son “isn’t violent.”

    Channel 11’s Renee Wallace is reaching out to school officials for their side of the incident, for 11 News at 5 p.m.

