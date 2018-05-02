Student hit by car outside Washington & Jefferson College

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A student is recovering after being thrown 30 feet when she was hit by a car outside Washington & Jefferson College.
The walk across the street turned into a brush with death for the student who was drinking a cup while crossing Beau Street near Alexander Hall just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
"No bones are broken, she's in a lot of pain obviously. We're not sure when she's returning to class," student Landon Palmer.
The driver who hit her stayed on the scene, but it's not yet clear why the collision happened.
The college released the following statement about the incident:
“Emergency responders were on site immediately, and the student was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital by local EMS. Counseling services are available to students on campus.”
Although it's not clear why the student walked into the path of the car, it appears no charges will be filed against the driver.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher Appreciation Day 2018: Here's a list of deals and freebies for the nation's educators
- At least 5 dead in military plane crash in Georgia, officials say
- Capitals' Wilson facing hearing for hit that left Pens' Aston-Reese with broken jaw
- RAW VIDEO: Tiger cubs get outdoor recess
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}