PITTSBURGH - A violent fight between two teenage girls was caught on camera in Homewood after school last Friday.
Pittsburgh police confirmed to Channel 11 they were called to the scene to assist school police, but by the time they arrived, the fight had already broken up.
A Pittsburgh police spokesperson said school police will be handling the investigation, but Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the school district said they would not be pursuing any charges related to the fight because it occurred off school property.
Sources tell Target 11 that one of the teens involved in the fight brought a stun gun to the Student Achievement Center on Thursday.
School security discovered the stun gun at the metal detectors at the entrance to the school and sent the student home.
Sources said the next day that student waited outside the school and then went after the student several blocks from the school.
The school district declined to comment on the stun gun incident or any disciplinary action against the student.
There's no word on whether either student was injured in the fight.
