Student's body found on University of Pittsburgh campus; no foul play suspected

PITTSBURGH - 9:27 P.M. UPDATE: The university identified the body as that of a student, and said Pittsburgh police found no indication of foul play.
A death investigation is underway at the University of Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh police said a body was found on campus around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
