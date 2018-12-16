  • Student's body found on University of Pittsburgh campus; no foul play suspected

    PITTSBURGH - 9:27 P.M. UPDATE: The university identified the body as that of a student, and said Pittsburgh police found no indication of foul play.

    A death investigation is underway at the University of Pittsburgh.

    Pittsburgh police said a body was found on campus around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. 

