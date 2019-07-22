PITTSBURGH - A former student is suing St. Joseph Parish in O'Hara Township and the Diocese of Pittsburgh, alleging a teacher sexually abused him at the school in the 1970s.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a man, claims he was a victim of abuse by a teacher from 1975 to 1977, while he was in sixth and seventh grades.
The man claims the teacher groped him and touched him inappropriately on multiple occasions in class while students were focused on individual work.
The lawsuit outlines how some of the man's classmates walked out after he reported the alleged abuse to the school's principal. The suit claims she did not believe the accusations.
Channel 11 contacted the Diocese of Pittsburgh about the lawsuit. A spokesperson said the diocese cannot comment on any pending legal action.
