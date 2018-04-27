  • Students can't bring sunscreen to school under Pa. law -- that could soon change

    Did you know that under Pennsylvania law students can’t bring sunscreen to school? That could soon change.

    Sunscreen is considered an over-the-counter medication by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For that reason, current Pennsylvania law only allows nurses to apply sunscreen on students who have a doctor’s order.

    However, the state House has voted unanimously for a bill that would change the law, allowing students to use sunscreen without a physician’s note, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    But the Education Committee wants requirements added, amending the bill to require parents and students to fill out forms, as well as making it possible to revoke sunscreen privileges if students misuse it, according to TribLIVE.

