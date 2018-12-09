Students compete in Lego championship at Sewickley Academy

SEWICKLEY, Pa. - Sewickley Academy hosted the FIRST LEGO League Western PA Grand Championship on Saturday and Sunday.
Students are tasked with designing, building and programming a robot to complete certain tasks.
This year's theme is space exploration.
The event is free and open to the public.
