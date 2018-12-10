  • Students competed in Lego championship at Sewickley Academy

    Updated:

    SEWICKLEY, Pa. - Sewickley Academy hosted the FIRST LEGO League Western PA Grand Championship this past weekend.

    On Saturday, 85 teams of fourth to eighth graders were tasked with designing, building and programming a robot to complete certain tasks.

    This year's theme was space exploration.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories