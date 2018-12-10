Students competed in Lego championship at Sewickley Academy

SEWICKLEY, Pa. - Sewickley Academy hosted the FIRST LEGO League Western PA Grand Championship this past weekend.
On Saturday, 85 teams of fourth to eighth graders were tasked with designing, building and programming a robot to complete certain tasks.
This year's theme was space exploration.
