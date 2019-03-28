Students continue to spread kindness through North Allegheny School District

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Notes of kindness continue to spread throughout schools in the North Allegheny School District.
The notes started popping up in the girls' bathroom at Ingomar Middle School earlier this month.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Kindness spreads across North Allegheny as students find words of encouragement on mirrors
Uplifting notes have since been shared at Marshall Middle School and Peebles Elementary School.
The idea came from students.
