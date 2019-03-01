  • Students enjoy 'National Dr. Seuss Day' Friday

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Friday is National Dr. Seuss Day, also known as National Read Across America Day.

    The National Education Association started this initiative as part of Read Across America.

    The initiative encourages schools and communities across the country to celebrate reading.

    National Read Across America Day is usually held on March second.

    That's the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel - the author we know as Dr. Seuss.

    This year his birthday falls on a Saturday and schools will not be open, so the special event is being celebrated one day earlier.

