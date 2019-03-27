ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Students were evacuated from a school in Robinson Township after an incident in a chemistry lab.
According to a spokesperson for Propel Schools, the Middle/High School on Steubenville Pike was evacuated after a student pulled the fire suppression system, releasing foam into the classroom.
Some type of EMERGENCY situation at Montour Propel on Steubenville Pike! Hearing students being evaluated after possible chemical incident! #WPXI pic.twitter.com/9c1rS6A71H— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) March 27, 2019
