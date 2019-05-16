Students expelled for underage drinking at charity event allowed to attend prom, graduation

BELLE VERNON, Pa. - Eight Belle Vernon Area High School students will be allowed to attend school and activities after a Westmoreland County judge ruled in their favor in an underage drinking case.
The students, who have not been identified, were given a 45-day expulsion after being cited for underage drinking at a Relay for Life event this month.
But the controversy now stems from whether it's a community event or a school-sponsored one.
After the punishment was handed out, the students filed a lawsuit against the school district saying administrators didn’t follow school disciplinary measures.
