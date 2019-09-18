ELIZABETH, Pa. - Several parents contacted Channel 11 News Wednesday morning that buses were not picking up their children as a dispute between the bus company and the Elizabeth Forward School District continues.
The latest transportation issues comes after a court order Tuesday for Pennsylvania Coach Lines to resume all normal bus routes.
The court order was in response to three routes that were no longer being serviced.
A contract with Pennsylvania Coach Lines expired in June, and negotiations with the district are ongoing.
A previous court order for the company to provide transportation for the district for a three-week period at the beginning of the school year ended Sept. 13.
Pennsylvania Coach Lines said it was no longer able to service three of the district's 26 routes because it doesn't "have the capacity of additional trained and licensed drivers."
The school district was notified Monday of that change, according to the bus company.
"My son, who is on crutches and had leg surgery in June, was standing at the bus stop for 20 minutes Monday morning," said Anna Marie. She said she didn't know the bus was not coming until the last minute.
