PITTSBURGH - Young people in Pittsburgh and around the world plan to participate Friday in a strike calling for action on climate change.
The Pittsburgh Youth Climate Strike is scheduled for noon at the Pittsburgh City County Building on Grant Street, followed by a rally at 2 p.m. Participants plan to walk from Trinity Episcopal Cathedral on Sixth Avenue before meeting at the City County Building.
We’re learning how Pittsburgh Public Schools is handling the possibility of students leaving classes for the strike -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
Pittsburgh Public Schools said it is aware of the event, but the district is unsure of how many of its students plan to take part in it.
The strike is being held days before the UN Climate Summit in New York City.
