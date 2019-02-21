Students, parents unhappy with change to prom policy

MUNHALL, Pa. - Several students and parents aren’t happy about a change that was recently made to the Steel Valley School District prom policy.
In the past, students were allowed to bring dates who were 20-years-old or younger.
Students now have to bring dates who are in high school.
Only on 11 at 11, why several students and parents say they think the policy change is unfair.
