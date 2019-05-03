PITTSBURGH - Students from across Pittsburgh Public Schools wanted to shed light on climate change. So they walked out of class, right to the steps of the City County Building downtown Friday morning.
They chanted and cheered, and also fell silent for 11 straight minutes, claiming it will be 11 years until climate change is irreversible.
The students claim the government is not doing enough to curb the problem and stop climate change.
Those demonstrating joined students from across the state and across the globe who were taking part in similar events Friday.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden was in touch with officials from Pittsburgh Public Schools ahead of the walk-out.
Hear what Pittsburgh Public Schools had to say in response to these students walking out of class today on Channel 11 News at 5.
