Students throughout the Pittsburgh area and across the country plan to walk out of classes Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.
Much like the March 14 nationwide school walkouts marking the 1-month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, students on Friday will demand change to gun control laws.
Friday’s “National School Walkout” will start at 10 a.m., honoring the 13 people killed at Columbine High School in 1999.
The walkouts will vary from school to school, with some potentially lasting until the end of the day. Officials said some students might rally off school grounds.
A number of schools in western Pennsylvania RSVP’d to the walkout. They include North Allegheny, CAPA, Montour High School and Moon Area High School.
