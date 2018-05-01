Study: Increased speed limits leading to higher highway deaths

Safety advocates are warning that increased speed limits are leading to higher highway fatalities.
While traffic fatalities have been falling overall, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety estimates there were nearly 27,000 vehicle fatalities since 2000 because of higher speed limits.
Some states have seen speed limits jump as high as 85 mph.
The study found that each 5 mph increase in speed results in an 8 percent increase in highway fatalities.
In Pennsylvania, the speed limit on the turnpike was raised to 70 mph in 2016 after engineering studies were completed. However, Pennsylvania Turnpike officials said they have not seen any adverse impacts since.
Of 129,000 traffic crashes in Pennsylvania in 2016, 31,000 were the result of speeding.
The study points out that distracted driving remains the biggest threat on roads.
