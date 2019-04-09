Study: Number of kids, teens going to ER for suicide attempts, thoughts doubles

A new study revealed the number of kids and teens who went to the emergency room for suicidal thoughts has doubled, according to CNN.
The startling numbers come from data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and prevention from 2007 and 2015.
The numbers show more than 500,000 kids between the ages of 5 and 18 went to the emergency room in 2007 for a suicide attempt or for suicidal thoughts.
In 2015, eight years later, that number doubled to more than a million, with half of them between the ages of 5 and 11.
Mental health experts say pressure to get into competitive schools, the stress to be popular, and cyber bullying are reasons for the rise.
Experts say letting your kids fail, take some risks so that they learn how to deal with it, limiting social media and building quality time with the family could help.
