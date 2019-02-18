Sick of stink bugs taking over your home? We may have some good news.
According to a release by the National Pest Management Association, the Polar Vortex we dealt with a few weeks ago may have killed 95 percent of stink bugs that hadn’t found a place to keep warm.
The release cited a study by Virginia Tech University.
It’s important to note that rate only applies to bugs that were unprotected from the elements, so if they’re already in your attic, they’re likely to still be alive.
The Polar Vortex brought record-low temperatures to our area and closed thousands of schools and businesses.
Maybe the inconvenience to us also will lead to fewer stink bugs this summer as well.
