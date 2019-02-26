Study: Weed killer chemical found in beer, wine

Could there be weed killer in your wine and beer? A new study says that may be true.
The study, done by a public interest advocacy group U.S. PIRG, said trace amounts of a chemical called glyphosate was found in both wine and beer.
It’s the same chemical used in Roundup and is thought to cause cancer.
The study was done on 5 wines and 15 beers including popular beers like Coors Light, Miller Lite, Budweiser and Samuel Adams.
The levels found in these drinks are below what the Environmental Protection Agency considers a risk.
A spokesperson for a national trade association called the Beer Institute says even if an adult had more than 140 glasses of wine a day, it wouldn’t be enough to be considered a significant risk.
