  • Study: Youth football players see earlier CTE symptoms

    Updated:

    BOSTON - A new study found a disturbing trend when it comes to youth football players with chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. 

    Boston University’s school of medicine says kids who started tackle football before the age of 12 displayed symptoms related to CTE 13 years sooner than other players. 

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Researchers said years before the age of 12 are critical for brain development. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The study also found those players are more vulnerable to emotional and cognitive issues. 

    Researchers conducted telephone clinical interviews with family and friends of 246 deceased football players who began tackle football before age 12, some as early as 5 or 6. 

    RELATED HEADLINE; 8-year-old boy dies at soccer practice

    CTE can only be diagnosed after death. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Study: Youth football players see earlier CTE symptoms

  • Headline Goes Here

    Proposed Illinois ban on youth tackle football dead for now