BOSTON - A new study found a disturbing trend when it comes to youth football players with chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE.
Boston University’s school of medicine says kids who started tackle football before the age of 12 displayed symptoms related to CTE 13 years sooner than other players.
Related Headlines
Researchers said years before the age of 12 are critical for brain development.
TRENDING NOW:
- At least 10 injured when huge tree falls into middle school softball game
- Working meth lab found at apartment building, 1 arrested
- 8-year-old boy dies at soccer practice
- RAW VIDEO: Giant tree falls at Northgate baseball field
The study also found those players are more vulnerable to emotional and cognitive issues.
Researchers conducted telephone clinical interviews with family and friends of 246 deceased football players who began tackle football before age 12, some as early as 5 or 6.
RELATED HEADLINE; 8-year-old boy dies at soccer practice
CTE can only be diagnosed after death.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}