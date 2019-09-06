  • Styx tour makes a stop on Pittsburgh's North Shore

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - "The jig is up, the news is out.": Styx will be making a tour stop at Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore this November.

    According to the facility, the band will take the stage at The Event Center on Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show start at $79.

    Pittsburgh Steelers fans will know the band from the song "Renegade", played often at Heinz Field as a pump-up song for the team and the crowd. Other hits from the band include "Come Sail Away" and "Too Much Time on My Hands."

