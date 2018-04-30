  • Subway worker accused of sexually assaulting co-worker inside restaurant

    MONONGAHELA, Pa. - A teenage girl says her coworker at the Subway on W. Main St. in Monongahela sexually assaulted her. 

    Cara Sapida just checked the magistrates' office and found the criminal complaint for Christopher Rosario - who is facing felony rape charges.

    The girl said he grabbed her by the arm and pulled her into the men’s bathroom of the store during their shift on April 20. 

    Investigators say he sexually assaulted her on the bathroom sink. 

     
     

