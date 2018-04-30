Subway worker accused of sexually assaulting co-worker inside restaurant

MONONGAHELA, Pa. - A teenage girl says her coworker at the Subway on W. Main St. in Monongahela sexually assaulted her.
BREAKING: Subway employee arrested on rape charges- for alleged sex assault inside bathroom. pic.twitter.com/9q1JZ8bmgf— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) April 30, 2018
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is speaking with the chief of police this afternoon and finding out how the girl escaped from the bathroom, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Cara Sapida just checked the magistrates' office and found the criminal complaint for Christopher Rosario - who is facing felony rape charges.
The girl said he grabbed her by the arm and pulled her into the men’s bathroom of the store during their shift on April 20.
Investigators say he sexually assaulted her on the bathroom sink.
