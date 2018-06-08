Summer Dreamers Academy keeps learning going for Pittsburgh students

PITTSBURGH - Learning in Pittsburgh Public Schools won’t be stopping for the year just because classes wrap up Friday.
The district will again host its Summer Dreamers Academy learning camp, but there will be a big change this time around -- it’s welcoming students of more ages.
June 25 marks the start of the 27-day program held at several schools in the district. It will bring 1,800 students back to the classrooms.
In past years, the program has been offered to students in kindergarten through seventh grade. But in 2018, it is also open to children going into kindergarten and students who have completed eighth grade.
Summer Dreamers Academy is free for families and helps students keep up with their reading and math skills while enjoying other enrichment activities.
“We know the importance of high quality summer learning experiences for students. We were part of a research study that showed kids who attend camps like Summer Dreamers gain 20 percent of what they would learn in reading and math during the school year by attending a summer program for at least 20 days, so we're really proud of that,” Christine Cray, director of student services reform, said.
