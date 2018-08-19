  • SUNDAY AT 11: Lyme disease patients experience symptoms after thinking they were cured

    Lyme disease patients who thought they were cured are suffering symptoms years later.

    Colleen Donovan got Lyme Disease, took antibiotics, and thought she was fine.  

    Sunday on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., the new research to find out just what's causing the syndrome and how scientists are looking for new treatments right now.

    Three years later, she developed fatigue, achy joints and fogginess.

    Doctors believe she suffers from a condition called post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, or PTLDS.

