  • Sunoco stops fuel deliveries to gas station over controversial billboard, report says

    Updated:

    WORTHINGTON, Pa. - A gas station in Armstrong County won’t be receiving gas from Sunoco after its owner displayed controversial messages on a billboard down the road, according to our partners at TribLIVE

    Sunoco has stopped fuel deliveries to the Worthington station after its owner, John Placek, displayed the messages, including a racial slur on the billboard following the Michael Rosfeld trial. 

    Related Headlines

    Sunoco has also removed all signage and trademarks from the station, according to TribLIVE

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

    Channel 11 has been following controversy over the digital billboards.  Last month, Placek posted offensive messages during black history month.

    Sunoco officials told TribLIVE they received complaints about the billboard on Twitter and responded to them throughout the week.  

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories